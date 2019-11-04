The headlights of an oncoming train are visible in the video as a man stumbles toward the edge of the station platform and falls into the trackway. But almost as soon as the man falls, a San Francisco BART employee leans down and hauls him up with just a second to spare before the train rushes past.

BART released video Monday capturing the rescue.

It was about 5:20 p.m. Sunday and the platform at BART’s Coliseum Station was full of fans in jerseys after an Oakland Raiders game. Transportation supervisor John O’Connor was keeping an eye on the crowds. The transit agency said O’Connor was working to keep people behind the yellow safety strip when suddenly a man, who the agency said was intoxicated, stumbled near the edge of the platform and fell. O’Connor immediately stepped to his aid, grabbing him by the shoulders and yanking him up.

In a tweet, BART called the former train operator “a humble hero.”

“He saved a life tonight,” BART tweeted. “Thank you John.”

O’Connor told KPIX that he saw the man fall in his peripheral vision.

“I thought the train was going to cut him in half, honestly,” he told the television station. “I didn’t want to see this guy die.”

Twitter user Tony Badilla posted video of the aftermath of the rescue on Sunday evening.

“This #BART worker just saved this man from falling onto the tracks as the train was approaching! Amazing!!” he tweeted.

In that video O’Connor can be seen hugging the man, who hasn’t been identified, while other people on the platform applaud.

“He was actively keeping the postgame crowd clear from danger while helping riders to their trains,” Badilla said. “The positive outcome of this event is a direct result of John’s attentiveness!”

O’Connor told WPIX that he, “just did what I did. I just thank God I was there.”

