BART released video Monday capturing the rescue.

It was about 5:20 p.m. Sunday and the platform at BART’s Coliseum Station was full of fans in jerseys after an Oakland Raiders game. Transportation supervisor John O’Connor was keeping an eye on the crowds. The transit agency said O’Connor was working to keep people behind the yellow safety strip when suddenly a man, who the agency said was intoxicated, stumbled near the edge of the platform and fell. O’Connor immediately stepped to his aid, grabbing him by the shoulders and yanking him up.

In a tweet, BART called the former train operator “a humble hero.”

“He saved a life tonight,” BART tweeted. “Thank you John.”

O’Connor told KPIX that he saw the man fall in his peripheral vision.

“I thought the train was going to cut him in half, honestly,” he told the television station. “I didn’t want to see this guy die.”

Here is the dramatic platform video of our humble hero John O'Connor saving a man's life at the Coliseum station Sunday night. John is a Transportation Supervisor and has worked at BART for more than 20 years. An amazing rescue. pic.twitter.com/KrO75nqPYb — SFBART (@SFBART) November 4, 2019

Twitter user Tony Badilla posted video of the aftermath of the rescue on Sunday evening.

“This #BART worker just saved this man from falling onto the tracks as the train was approaching! Amazing!!” he tweeted.

In that video O’Connor can be seen hugging the man, who hasn’t been identified, while other people on the platform applaud.

This #BART worker just saved this man from falling onto the tracks as the train was approaching! Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/RX3zD36853 — Tony Badilla (@TonyBadilla) November 4, 2019

“He was actively keeping the postgame crowd clear from danger while helping riders to their trains,” Badilla said. “The positive outcome of this event is a direct result of John’s attentiveness!”

O’Connor told WPIX that he, “just did what I did. I just thank God I was there.”

