Firefighter officials said one person was being evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

(~3a) OL I495 just past I-270 Split (near Rockville Pike), collision w/ overturned TT, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating 1 adult w/NLT injuries, no reported hazmats. @mcfrs PE720, M750B, A751, PE726, RS741 responded, @MDSP @MDSHA CHART also on scene. Some lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/CjomkVzm7u

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on the Beltway’s outer loop near Rockville Pike. Just before 6 a.m., two lanes of the highway were blocked and the backups stretched six miles long.