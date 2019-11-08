“We listened, we invested, we improved, and our customers are noticing a difference,” Amtrak President and Chief Executive Richard Anderson said. “And we are not stopping. We have an aggressive plan to continue to advance our safety program, refresh train interiors, improve amenities, and renew stations and infrastructure.”

Amtrak is touting its successes days before Anderson is set to testify before Congress about Amtrak’s current state and its future. A House transportation committee will hold the hearing “Amtrak Now and Into the Future” on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Amtrak has consistently received about $1.9 billion annually in federal subsidies in recent years. Most of it goes to support its national network, including long distance trains that are heavily subsidized. About $600 million of federal subsidies goes to investments on the Northeast.

Amtrak said it made $1.6 billion in capital improvements in fiscal 2019, resulting in gains in service reliability and customer satisfaction. Among the changes were the railroad’s continued effort to refresh train interiors with new seat covers, cushions and carpets. Some stations, including Washington’s Union Station, got enhanced lounges.

A $110 million in technology upgrades was made to make bookings easier for customers through an improved mobile application. Amtrak said also last year it completed the installation of the automatic braking system known as Positive Train Control on all tracks it owns and controls, and is in full compliance with the federal mandate.

The railroad said Friday that the investments have led to gains in service reliability and customer satisfaction. An internal survey found 9 out of 10 customers gave Amtrak good marks, the railroad said.

Still, some of its recent actions to save money have proven to be very unpopular. Train aficionados and passengers have pushed back on Amtrak’s decision to kill the dining car on its long distance trains. Amtrak said it is reinventing its dining service to create more “flexible” and contemporary" dining options that will save Amtrak money and attract a younger generation of riders.

Amtrak has also beefed up sale promotions, adding more buy-one-get-one ticket sales, even on its premium fares, to boost ridership. This latest ridership report of 32.5 million is the highest in history. Ridership was 22.5 million when Amtrak introduced the Acela Express in the Northeast two decades ago.

"We are growing and modernizing Amtrak. We have an industry-leading safety program and have invested billions in improving the customer experience, resulting in more people choosing Amtrak as their preferred mode of transportation,” Amtrak Board Chair Tony Coscia said in a statement. “These changes have put us on track to breakeven in 2020, which would be a first in Amtrak’s history.”

