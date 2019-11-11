By Justin Wm. Moyer closeJustin Wm. MoyerReporter covering breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 11, 2019 at 4:27 PM ESTEastbound lanes of Route 7 were closed Monday afternoon in Fairfax County after a crash, officials said.Fairfax County police responded about 4 p.m. to the crash at Route 7 — also known as Leesburg Pike — and Towlston Road. Commuters were being advised to avoid the area.The location is about 1.5 miles northwest of the Dulles Toll Road, or about four miles from the Beltway. No other information about the crash was immediately available.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy