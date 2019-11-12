D.C. police have announced street closures in downtown Washington tied to a visit from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will meet with President Trump.

The following streets will be closed until 10 p.m. Wednesday:

  • F Street between 15th Street and 14th Street NW (the parking garage on the block will be accessible from 15th Street NW)
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th Street and 14th Street NW (hotel traffic will have to enter at 15th Street NW)

The following streets will also have emergency “no parking” restrictions until 10 p.m. Wednesday:

  • F Street between 15th Street and one-third of the way toward 13th Street NW
  • The west curb lane of 14th Street between F Street and one-third of the way toward G Street NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th Street and 14th Street NW

Police said commuters should consider alternate routes, adding that closure locations and times could change. Increased pedestrian traffic is also expected, police said.

The last time Erdogan visited Washington, in 2017, members of his security detail overran police and were caught on video beating demonstrators at Sheridan Circle, violent clashes that drew condemnation and criminal charges against more than a dozen of the leader’s guards.

Erdogan had considered putting off the upcoming visit after the House of Representatives on Oct. 29 recognized as genocide the century-old mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks, according to several media outlets. But Trump tweeted: “Look forward to seeing President Erdogan next Wednesday, November 13th at the @WhiteHouse!”

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

AD
AD