The last time Erdogan visited Washington, in 2017, members of his security detail overran police and were caught on video beating demonstrators at Sheridan Circle, violent clashes that drew condemnation and criminal charges against more than a dozen of the leader’s guards.

Erdogan had considered putting off the upcoming visit after the House of Representatives on Oct. 29 recognized as genocide the century-old mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks, according to several media outlets. But Trump tweeted: “Look forward to seeing President Erdogan next Wednesday, November 13th at the @WhiteHouse!”