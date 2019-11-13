Utility Problem. 16th st SB NW at Sheridan St NW. Washington, DC. A water main break reportedly blocks all southbound lanes between Whittier St and Van Buren St NW. Traffic is diverted, follow police direction. Delays are approximately 1.5 miles.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) November 13, 2019
Metro said some of its buses in that area are late because of the water main break.
UPDATED: S2/S4/S9 Delay: Due to a water main break on 16th St NW btwn Whittier Pl & Van Buren St NW, buses are experiencing delays in both directions.— Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) November 13, 2019
Because of the cold temperatures there were reports that some parts of the roadway were icy.
