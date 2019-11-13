Drivers should expect delays Wednesday morning of up to two miles along part of 16th Street in Northwest Washington after a water main break in the area.

The break is near 16th and Sheridan Street NW and traffic is delayed along the southbound side of 16th Street. It’s not clear how long the delays will last but part of the road is closed between Van Buren and Whittier streets NW.

Metro said some of its buses in that area are late because of the water main break.

Because of the cold temperatures there were reports that some parts of the roadway were icy.

AD
AD