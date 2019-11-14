Passengers wait for Metro trains on the Red Line at the Cleveland Park station, Nov. 29, 2018, in Washington. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 14, 2019 at 6:54 AM ESTRiders on Metro’s Blue and Orange lines should expect delays Thursday morning.There’s a problem with a signal at the Smithsonian stop. It’s not clear how long the delays will last. The delays are in the direction of the Vienna and Franconia stops.UPDATED: Orange/Blue Line Alert: Expect delays to Vienna and Franconia due to a signal problem at Smithsonian.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) November 14, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy