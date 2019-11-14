Aging and neglected escalators became a high priority for Metro after six people were injured in late 2010 when an escalator at L’Enfant Plaza suddenly sped up after Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert’s Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear, which drew more than 200,000 people. An oily brake pad was among the reasons blamed for the malfunction.

AD

The following year Metro embarked on its lengthy replacement and restoration project, starting with the installation of three new escalators and a new canopy at the Foggy Bottom Metro station. The project closed having replaced 145 escalators and rehabilitating 153 others with new motors, steps, handrails, safety devices and electrical systems.

AD

“When this project began, many of Metro’s escalators were beyond their useful life, breaking down and undependable,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement. “Through this massive rebuilding effort and improved maintenance practices, Metro’s escalators are more reliable today and take far less time to repair when issues occur.”

At the start of the replacement project, 89 percent of Metro’s escalators worked on a typical day, a figure Metro said is now 94 percent.

AD

Metro operates 618 escalators, the most in the country, a transit authority spokesman said. Metro’s initial design — which includes the longest escalator, 237 feet at Montgomery County’s Wheaton station — created a system of moving stairways that opened up to the skies without adequately considering damage from rain and snow, Metro officials said.

AD

The now signature protective canopies over many Metro station entrances were among some of the project’s improvements. Eight were installed while six more will be built at Smithsonian, Judiciary Square, Archives and U Street stations and both entrances at Arlington Cemetery.

Earlier this month, Metro put out calls for bids to replace another 127 escalators over seven years, the agency said. In April, the transit authority plans to start rehabilitating another 89 of the moving staircases.

AD