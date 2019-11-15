On Friday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and Gabriel Robinson, director of D.C.'s Department of Motor Vehicles, unveiled a new self-service kiosk that will allow residents to do their own emissions screening. The $300,000 machine is at the Takoma Recreation Center and will be available seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Can’t sleep and want to get your car checked? You can do that now.

“Today’s opening of the new 24 -hour self-serve kiosk is just one more example of how we’re making city services more convenient,” Bowser said.

Robinson said that every year, 171,000 drivers make the trip to the Half Street inspection station.

“This will give D.C. residents the opportunity to come on their own time to have their vehicle inspected and not have to go all the way to Southwest,” Robinson said.

The machine features a touch screen and audio with step-by-step instructions on how to complete the inspection process, Robinson said. It also includes a camera for safety and security reasons. Drivers who pass will receive an emissions report and temporary certificate that they can place on their dashboard until they receive their official sticker. Those who fail will also will get a printout explaining why and what they’ll need to do to pass the test.

As is the case currently, the $35 charge is billed to the vehicle owner as part of the registration process. Robinson said the kiosk will work for 2005 and newer model-year cars. Older vehicles will have to be taken to Half Street for their inspections.

Staff members will be at the Takoma location for the first few weeks to help drivers that want to use the machine. Robinson said DMV officials hope to install another kiosk in Ward 7 or 8, but don’t yet have a timeline for when that will happen.

The machine is at 300 Van Buren St. NW.

