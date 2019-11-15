Part of 17th Street NW in downtown Washington will reopen by Friday’s evening rush hour, officials said.

The street was closed in the morning because crews were testing a removable levee that would go up in case the Potomac River flooded.

The levee, which runs across 17th Street NW from the Washington Monument to the World War II Memorial, was built to protect parts of downtown Washington in case of severe flooding. In September 2018, officials considered the possibility of deploying it for the first time as remnants of Hurricane Florence came near the D.C. region.

It undergoes testing by crews to make sure it is working properly, officials said.

On Friday, officials from the National Park Service said in a Twitter message that the testing had been done and the roadway would reopen by the afternoon rush hour. The levee, officials said, if used would help reduce the “flood risk to human safety and critical infrastructure downtown and in Southwest parts of the District.”

