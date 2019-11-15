It undergoes testing by crews to make sure it is working properly, officials said.
On Friday, officials from the National Park Service said in a Twitter message that the testing had been done and the roadway would reopen by the afternoon rush hour. The levee, officials said, if used would help reduce the “flood risk to human safety and critical infrastructure downtown and in Southwest parts of the District.”
