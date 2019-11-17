Police said a tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-64, when the driver lost control and overturned across the roadway. A charter bus traveling in the eastbound lane was unable to avoid the tractor-trailer and struck it, with the impact of the crash splitting the tractor-trailer in half. The bus ran off the right side of the highway and came to rest against the guardrail, police said.

The crash, which involved about seven other vehicles unable to avoid the hulking wreckage and icy road conditions forced Virginia State Police to shut down I-64 for several miles in each direction, for several hours. Most of the injuries were considered minor with bus passengers suffering scrapes and bruises, but fire crews had to extricate both the driver of the tractor-trailer and the charter bus, who suffered more serious injuries, said Kostas Alibertis, chief of the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad.

Augusta County Fire-Rescue responded this morning to an accident on I-64/Afton Mountain involving a tractor-trailer and... Posted by Augusta County VA on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Alibertis said he arrived on the crash site at about 4:50 a.m., to a scene of strewn and twisted metal. The front end of the bus was so mangled that fire crews had to remove its dashboard to free the driver, he said.

Traffic update, @AlbemarleCounty I-64 MM100. All lanes are open, crash cleanup on interstate is complete.

Motorists traveling across the Blue Ridge Mountains on I-64, US 33, US 211 and US 522 may encounter fog & freezing drizzle, @NewsRadioWINA @NBC29 @CBSNews @VSPPIO https://t.co/jkTJLTvV9F — VDOT Culpeper (@VaDOTCULP) November 17, 2019

“I think it’s remarkable that more people weren’t seriously injured,” Alibertis said.

The tractor-trailer driver, James Proffitt, 44, of Suffolk, Va., was transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of serious, but nonlife threatening, injuries, state police said.

The driver of the bus, Andrew L. Burruss, 62, of Keswick, Va., was also transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries.

Thirteen other people were also taken to the medical center, while four others treated at August Health Medical Center in Fishersville, Va.

State police said heavy fog and icy conditions were to blame from a sudden snowstorm that affected areas around Afton Mountain, which climbs about 1,900 feet above sea level and has been the site of several multicar pileups over the years, Alibertis said.

The tractor-trailer was carrying U.S. mail. Alibertis said bus passengers remained onboard as emergency workers first sent medics on to check conditions. With the main passenger door trapped against the guardrail, firefighters evacuated passengers from a side window or from the windshield opening using ladders and stokes baskets, which are stretcher-like carriers used in rescues.

The drivers of the tractor-trailer and bus were both conscious when fire crews worked for about a half-hour to cut into the vehicle carriages to free them.

**INTERSTATE 64 IS CLOSED BETWEEN EXIT 107 AND EXIT 99** At approximately 4:30 a.m., CVFD, Western Albemarle Rescue... Posted by Crozet Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Police didn’t say where the bus was headed. It is owned by Silver Lining Charters and Tours based out of Troy, Va. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team are investigating the crash, as is a U.S. postal inspector since the truck was filled with mail.

Both lanes of I-64 were reopened by about 9 a.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

