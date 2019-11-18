Passengers wait for Metro trains on the Red Line at the Cleveland Park station, Nov. 29, 2018, in Washington. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 18, 2019 at 7:29 AM ESTRiders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays Monday morning.There was a problem with a signal outside the Silver Spring station. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.Metro said on Twitter that the delays are in the direction of the Shady Grove stop.Red Line Alert: Delays possible to Shady Grove due to a signal problem outside Silver Spring.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) November 18, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy