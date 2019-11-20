Southbound lanes of the outer loops are closed Wednesday afternoon near the Braddock Road interchange. (VDOT)By Justin Wm. Moyer closeJustin Wm. MoyerReporter covering breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 20, 2019 at 2:55 PM ESTThe main lanes of the Capital Beltway’s outer loop were closed Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County after a crash that involved several vehicles, authorities said.The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. south of Exit 54, which is the Braddock Road interchange.Delays stretched for more than two miles, officials said. Traffic in the express lanes isn’t affected.Other information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy