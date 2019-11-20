The main lanes of the Capital Beltway’s outer loop were closed Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County after a crash that involved several vehicles, authorities said.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. south of Exit 54, which is the Braddock Road interchange.

Delays stretched for more than two miles, officials said. Traffic in the express lanes isn’t affected.

Other information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

