Proof that there is a transportation angle to every story: the region’s own Dulles International Airport trended briefly on Twitter on Wednesday as debate raged over whether Ambassador Gordon Sondland would make it to the airport in rush hour traffic in time catch his flight to Brussels.

There’s one DC area flight to Brussels this afternoon, and it leaves out of Dulles at 5:50pm. pic.twitter.com/s3WPTL2Ehu

The U.S. ambassador to the European Union had wrapped up another day of testimony as part of the House’s impeachment probe, in which he told lawmakers he and senior administration officials, “followed the president’s order” — coordinating with Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations. In a nutshell, he acknowledged there was a “quid pro quo” involving Ukraine.