With his testimony complete, he headed for Dulles.
Adjourned at 3:50 — just 38 mins out to Dulles, Gordo, you got this! PLENTY of time.— Doug Landry (@dougblandry) November 20, 2019
Might even have time to stop in the club for a drink, just four gates over, across from C7
🥃🛫 pic.twitter.com/5KLxTT83K3
Already imagining all the cell phone footage of Gordon Sondland running through Dulles airport.— Galen Druke (@galendruke) November 20, 2019
Sondland apparently made it to the airport in time, raising more questions in the Twitterverse.
Unless they were already out at Dulles for the flight, can't imagine many. Without a police escort, no one could have made that trip in enough time through I-66 rush hour. They're all probably still stuck somewhere around Centreville.— Krystina (@kjb27) November 20, 2019
Also, he apparently took the Transportation Security Administration’s advice for a faster airport experience. He has PreCheck.
Gordon Sondland made his flight. He said he’s “going back to work” and would like to get on his flight with “peace and quiet.” (He has TSA pre-check.) pic.twitter.com/jfZJvAG6ug— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2019
Sondland wasn’t the only high-profile figure flying through Dulles this week.
Bei Bei, the nation’s beloved giant panda, left his home at the National Zoo on Tuesday for China — on his own plane.
A short time ago, Bei Bei’s escort was spotted heading to Dulles airport. #ByeByeBeiBei pic.twitter.com/RNbz9Kbove— Nathaniel Cline (@nathanielcline) November 19, 2019