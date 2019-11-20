Proof that there is a transportation angle to every story: the region’s own Dulles International Airport trended briefly on Twitter on Wednesday as debate raged over whether Ambassador Gordon Sondland would make it to the airport in rush hour traffic in time catch his flight to Brussels.

The U.S. ambassador to the European Union had wrapped up another day of testimony as part of the House’s impeachment probe, in which he told lawmakers he and senior administration officials, “followed the president’s order” — coordinating with Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations. In a nutshell, he acknowledged there was a “quid pro quo” involving Ukraine.

With his testimony complete, he headed for Dulles.

Sondland apparently made it to the airport in time, raising more questions in the Twitterverse.

Also, he apparently took the Transportation Security Administration’s advice for a faster airport experience. He has PreCheck.

Sondland wasn’t the only high-profile figure flying through Dulles this week.

Bei Bei, the nation’s beloved giant panda, left his home at the National Zoo on Tuesday for China — on his own plane.

