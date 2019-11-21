It’s not clear how long the roads will be closed. Delays are building.
UPDATE: Police Activity. Pennsylvania Avenue EB/WB at 15th Street, NW. Washington, DC. Road Closures remain: 17th St. from NY Ave to H Street. Pennsylvania Ave. from 17th to 18th Street. 15th to 17th Street, NW (including Lafayette Park) to pedestrian traffic. Delays building.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) November 21, 2019
Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers are responding to a suspicious vehicle.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 21, 2019
Road Closures - 17th from NY Ave to H Street.
- Pennsylvania Ave. from 17th to 18th Street.
- 15th to 17th street (including Lafayette Park) to pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/5lnr2r3uGO
