Several streets in downtown Washington are closed Thursday morning, officials said, due to report of a suspicious vehicle.

Officials have closed part of 17th Street between New York Avenue and H Street NW. And part of Pennsylvania Avenue is closed from 17th to 18th streets NW. In addition, a stretch from 15th to 17th streets NW, including Lafayette Park, is closed to pedestrians.

It’s not clear how long the roads will be closed. Delays are building.

AD
AD