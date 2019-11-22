By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 22, 2019 at 6:52 AM ESTA water main break in Arlington is causing delays Friday morning.Part of Wilson Boulevard on the westbound side near North Courthouse Road is closed. It’s not clear how long the repairs will take.Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.Water main break repairs close Wb Wilson Blvd @ N Courthouse Rd #Arlington #VAtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/yo9ywxfjQt— Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) November 22, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy