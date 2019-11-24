ROCKVILLE, MD - MARCH 11: A search for bank robbery suspects shut down all lanes of Interstate 270 in Montgomery County. Shortly after 11am, traffic is pictured near Montrose Rd. and a near standstill as some lanes get by. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)By Lori Aratani closeLori ArataniReporter focusing on transportation issues, including airports, airlines, and the nation's railroad and subway systemsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 24, 2019 at 12:24 PM ESTThe northbound lanes of Interstate 270 in Frederick are being diverted to MD 85 at Exit 31 Sunday after an early morning crash involving three vehicles.Maryland State Police said the crash occurred at around 7:45 a.m. on northbound I-270 near MD-85, also known as Buckeystown Pike.This is a developing story and will be updated.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy