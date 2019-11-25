Traffic is delayed on I-66 in Fairfax County. (VDOT)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 25, 2019 at 9:46 AM ESTA crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 at the Nutley Street interchange in Fairfax County. Delays begin before U.S. 50.It’s not known how long the road will be closed or if anyone was seriously hurt. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.Multi-Vehicle Crash. I-66 EB at Nutley Street (Exit 62). Fairfax County, VA. All EB lanes blocked. Traffic using left shoulder. Delays begin before US-50.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) November 25, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy