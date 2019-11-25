By Justin Wm. Moyer closeJustin Wm. MoyerReporter covering breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 25, 2019 at 3:50 PM ESTRail service on part of Metro’s Red Line was suspended Monday afternoon in Northeast Washington because of a police investigation, authorities said.At about 3:45 p.m., Metro officials said Red Line service was suspended between Fort Totten and NoMa-Gallaudet stations because of a police investigation at Brookland.No other information about the incident was immediately available.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy