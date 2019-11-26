ICYMI - some lanes blocked OL I495 Beltway near Rt355, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating 1 Pri1 trauma patient https://t.co/QP340AL1XD— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 26, 2019
Delays were roughly two miles long, as some lanes were blocked with crews trying to help the driver.
Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said on Twitter that the driver was extricated from the vehicle and was being evaluated for injuries. He said the debris from the roadway went through the windshield of the vehicle and impaled the driver in the chest.
It’s not clear how long the delays along the roadway will last. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
VIDEO: An absolutely terrifying scene on the capital beltway this morning, and every driver's worst nightmare. An object penetrated the windshield of a minivan, through the steering wheel, and impaled the driver. #mdtraffic #BREAKINGNEWS @nbcwashington @First4Traffic pic.twitter.com/DxcCtj90b4— Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) November 26, 2019