A driver was injured Tuesday morning after debris went through the windshield of a vehicle along the Capital Beltway in Maryland, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on the outer loop of the Beltway near Route 355. It was not immediately known exactly what the vehicle struck in the roadway.

Delays were roughly two miles long, as some lanes were blocked with crews trying to help the driver.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said on Twitter that the driver was extricated from the vehicle and was being evaluated for injuries. He said the debris from the roadway went through the windshield of the vehicle and impaled the driver in the chest.

It’s not clear how long the delays along the roadway will last. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

