By Friday, another storm will begin to develop over the Rockies, bringing snow to places like Salt Lake City — a major airport hub.

It will then transfer its energy to a more powerful surface low organizing over the Plains. Along its cold front, strong storms are possible to the south Friday night. That could bring airport headaches in Dallas and Oklahoma City. Heavy rain is possible farther north in Kansas City.

Heavy snow totals are likely on the cold side of the system, but pinpointing exactly where that will be is proving to be difficult. The American GFS model keeps temperatures above freezing over Nebraska, the Dakotas, and the Corn Belt. The European model, however, is several degrees colder — favoring plowable snow totals approaching the doubled digits over much of the Northern Plains on Saturday. The storm will shift towards the Twin Cities on Sunday, potentially bringing rain and wind to the Great Lakes and affecting air travel out of Chicago.

From there, there are early indications the storm could dissipate some over the Ohio Valley as it hands off its energy to a potential nor’easter off the Atlantic coast. That could make for a classic mix-bag of wintry precipitation for much of New England, with inland/mountain snow, rain, and strong winds near the coast.