‘Bomb cyclone’ could break records as it slams into the West Coast, bringing 100 mph winds and blizzard conditions
Meanwhile, a “kitchen sink” storm barreling through the Plains and Upper Midwest has already manifested itself in offering the worst of every season. Tornadoes touched down in Louisiana while thundersnow and thundersleet rattled Nebraska, coming on the heels of Denver’s snowiest day in three years.
The snow is targeting the Great Lakes this hour, as strong winds spread over much of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys. The winds, gusting up to 60 mph at times, threaten to snarl air travel into and out of Chicago’s major hubs at O’Hare and Midway airports.
And that’s not all. The same upper-level disturbance that helped spin up the West Coast bomb cyclone will generate a third potent storm to the east. It will probably impact the eastern half of the Lower 48 this weekend.
An even worse storm to come for return travelers?
By Friday, another storm will begin to develop over the Rockies, bringing snow to places like Salt Lake City — a major airport hub.
It will then transfer its energy to a more powerful surface low organizing over the Plains. Along its cold front, strong storms are possible to the south Friday night. That could bring airport headaches in Dallas and Oklahoma City. Heavy rain is possible farther north in Kansas City.
Heavy snow totals are likely on the cold side of the system, but pinpointing exactly where that will be is proving to be difficult. The American GFS model keeps temperatures above freezing over Nebraska, the Dakotas, and the Corn Belt. The European model, however, is several degrees colder — favoring plowable snow totals approaching the doubled digits over much of the Northern Plains on Saturday. The storm will shift towards the Twin Cities on Sunday, potentially bringing rain and wind to the Great Lakes and affecting air travel out of Chicago.
From there, there are early indications the storm could dissipate some over the Ohio Valley as it hands off its energy to a potential nor’easter off the Atlantic coast. That could make for a classic mix-bag of wintry precipitation for much of New England, with inland/mountain snow, rain, and strong winds near the coast.
Sunday and Monday look like potentially rough travel days in the Northeast Corridor, including cities like Boston and Providence, with even some potential impact to the New York City hubs as well.
Power outages complicate Thanksgiving travel for many
More than 200,000 customers are without power amid powerful storm systems in California and the Midwest, and this number could increase as winds increase in the Midwest. The Golden State is experiencing a “major outage event,” with 76,422 outages reported, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us.
Indiana has the second most outages, at 47,615, followed by Michigan at 32,801, Wisconsin at 27,009 and Kentucky at 17,003.
Midwest storm slows travelers from Minneapolis to Ohio Valley
A second, powerful storm system is enveloping the Midwest, with heavy snow, high winds and cold temperatures. Heavy snow fell Tuesday night into early Wednesday in Minneapolis, where flights are still delayed due to deicing operations and high winds, according to the FAA’s website.
As the storm intensifies and moves northeastward toward Canada, it will kick up potentially damaging winds across a wide swath. The entire Ohio Valley is under high wind warnings or wind advisories. In Chicago, winds Wednesday evening could gust as high as 60 mph between 9 a.m. and about 6 p.m. local time, which is likely to brew major issues at O’Hare and Midway airports. It’s a similar story in Indianapolis.
Two powerful storms are impacting the United States today. All #Thanksgiving travelers are urged to check https://t.co/WCLxtW2Ob8 for the latest forecast. https://t.co/4stXraj21l pic.twitter.com/PwfnaD4BeJ— UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) November 27, 2019
The high winds will reduce the number of flights that can go in or out of these airports at a given time due to a reduction in available runways and flight paths. It will also yield a bumpy ride for passengers.
Travelers hitting the road in the Midwest and Ohio Valley will also encounter gusty winds and cold temperatures, and snowfall throughout the day in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Bomb Cyclone swirls eastward, dumping feet of snow
An unprecedented storm that struck California and Oregon on Tuesday, setting an all-time record for the lowest air pressure reading ever observed in California, is now barreling eastward, spreading heavy snow, rain and high winds as it does so. Winds associated with this storm were clocked at a whopping 106 mph.
Virtually the entire Sierra Nevada Mountain range is blanketed beneath winter storm warnings with strong jet stream dynamics and plentiful moisture expected to churn out snow measured in feet.
The National Weather Service is forecasting more than 50 inches through Friday in Lodgepole, Calif., ordinarily just a two-hour drive up the mountains from Fresno. Yosemite Valley is firmly nestled within the 34 to 50 inch contour, while Mammoth Lakes will “only” see about two and a half feet.
The National Weather Service in Reno wrote that “this storm is coinciding with one of the busiest travel periods of the year, resulting in major travel impacts.” They expressed particular concern for the Highway 395 corridor. With a pocket anomalously chilly air hovering at the mid levels of the atmosphere, heavy snow could reach elevations as low as 2,000 feet.
Heavy snows will also spread into Utah, dumping several inches in Salt Lake City and far more in the popular ski resorts of the Wasatch Range, such as Park City. Travelers going in or out of Salt Lake City International Airport, which is a hub for Delta Airlines, could experience delays Wednesday.