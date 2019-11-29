A view of a VRE train. (VRE/Scott Henrichsen)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 29, 2019 at 5:43 AM ESTThe commuter train in Northern Virginia, VRE, will be running on a more limited schedule on Friday.Officials said on Twitter that the train will run on an 'S' schedule.Today we are operating an "S" Schedule. Only the trains with an "S" above the train number on the train schedule will operate.— VRE (@VaRailXpress) November 29, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy