The roadway reopened just before 5 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the first car to crash — a catalyst that caused a pileup of more than two dozen vehicles on Sunday — but Davis said the road was beset with low-hanging fog in the early afternoon, cutting visibility and affecting driving conditions.

Davis said the cars involved in the crash were likely going too fast to avoid colliding on the highway. He said officials are still trying to determine how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The first collision happened near mile 29, by Finzel Road, Davis said. Several people were transported to nearby hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported.

