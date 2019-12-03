Popular scooter companies, Lime and Bird, two of the early entrants into the scooter scene in the District and nationwide, were not awarded permits to continue their operations in the city. Neither were Bolt and Razor. Come Jan. 1, scooters provided by those companies will not be allowed within the city limits, even if they are rented in the Washington suburbs.

AD

AD

The city had announced plans in October to reduce the number of scooter operators and put four slots for scooter operations and four for e-bikes up for bid. Thirteen scooter companies and five e-bike companies applied, according to DDOT. An interagency committee evaluated the applications on a 198-point scale and selected the top point earners.

Helbiz, an Italian company that launched its first e-bike operation in Rome last month and JUMP, which already operates e-bikes in D.C., secured bike permits. Each will be allowed to deploy up to 2,500 of the devices each starting next month.

Under new rules to go into effect next month, the companies will be able to apply to expand their fleets — up to doubling them — on a semiannual basis. DDOT says it will grant expansions after evaluating a company’s performance. For example, a company that starts with 2,500 scooters in January could potentially have 5,000 in service by midyear, and if all four companies were to be approved for the maximum expansion there could be 20,000 scooters by summer.

AD

AD

Calling it the “next phase” of the program, DDOT officials said they anticipate the changes will help create more reliable and accessible transportation across all eight wards of the city.

“The District’s 2020 dockless vehicle sharing program is rooted in thoughtful expansion, program evaluation and feedback from stakeholders,” DDOT Director Jeff Marootian said in a statement.

Currently, the eight companies permitted to operate deploy just over 5,200 scooters combined. Additionally, Jump has nearly 1,000 e-bikes in service.

By keeping the number of operators to four, officials say the city will be able to provide better oversight and respond more expeditiously to public complaints about issues such as badly parked scooters. Next year, the companies will be required to allow DDOT to install GPS trackers on a random sample of devices for research purposes, and report to DDOT within 24 hours any issue that could affect public safety, including criminal activity, traffic crashes and fires involving their devices.

AD

AD

Providers will have to deploy vehicles to all eight wards in the city. To promote better distribution of the devices, the District will require that companies deploy a maximum of 1,000 vehicles to the central business district. The 2020 permit also increases to 20 the minimum number of vehicles that must be deployed in each ward by 6 a.m. daily. It also establishes “equity” zones, primarily east of the Anacostia River, where companies will be required to deploy at least 400 vehicles for use during the morning rush hour.

AD