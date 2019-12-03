A Metro train rolls into the Metro Center station on March 30, 2016, in Washington. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 3, 2019 at 6:40 AM ESTMetro said a train that broke down earlier Tuesday morning is causing some delays on the Yellow and Green lines.The train was disabled outside the Columbia Heights stop. The delays are in the direction of the Greenbelt stop.It’s not clear how long the delays will last.Yellow/Green Line Delay: Expect residual delays to Greenbelt due to an earlier train malfunction outside Columbia Heights.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 3, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy