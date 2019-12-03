By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 3, 2019 at 7:27 AM ESTPart of Kirby Road is closed in McLean, Va., officials said Tuesday morning.The road is closed at Freedom Lane because of downed wires, and officials said it will be closed for an “extended period” but did not specify how long.Drivers are advised to avoid the area.TRAFFIC ALERT: Kirby Road at Freedom Lane in McLean will be closed for an extended period due to downed wires. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/N1E3qITkL9— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 3, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy