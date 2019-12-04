The decision to strike was made after contract talks broke down between the union and Transdev, the private contractor that runs the service for the county.

“We held off as long as we could, but Transdev made clear at negotiations today that they would rather see service disrupted than their unfair labor practices ended,” ATU International President John Costa said in a statement. “While we remain committed to negotiating with Transdev to reach a fair and just contract, workers cannot be asked to tolerate an escalating campaign of union-busting in the meantime.”

A collective bargaining agreement between Transdev and ATU Local 1764, the union chapter representing Connector workers, expired Nov. 30.

The Connector workers join nearly 130 employees at a Metrobus garage who went on strike Oct. 24, shuttering 15 routes and limiting three others. Both groups of striking workers are employed by Transdev, a multinational transit company that both Fairfax County and Metro contracted.

Both groups are represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union, the nation’s largest transportation workers guild, which is seeking better raises and benefits. Transdev and ATU officials have been unsuccessfully negotiating for months, and they have been aided by a federal mediator in recent weeks after talks stalled multiple times.

“We apologize for the short-term inconvenience to our riders, but if we don’t stand up to Transdev now, the long-term effects will be worse for everyone in the DMV,” Costa said. “These strikes at Fairfax Connector and Cinder Bed Road are about the future of public transportation in our region. Do we want private multinational companies who break the law and put profit first while exploiting riders and workers and cutting corners on safety and service? We believe the resounding answer from workers and riders alike will be ‘hell no!'.”

Officials from Fairfax County and Metro could not immediately be reached.

This is a developing story.

