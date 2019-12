Eight people were hurt, including six construction workers, early Thursday after an SUV crashed along Interstate 66 in Arlington, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 12:30 a.m. along the westbound side of the highway near Quincy Street, according to Virginia State Police.

Officials said a GMC Yukon with three people inside was headed west on I-66 when it went into a work zone area and struck six highway construction workers. The SUV then went off the roadway before it struck a light pole. Police said two people in the SUV fled but were quickly caught.