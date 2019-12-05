The statement added that “the rush of water dislodged some ductwork, and caused a partial ceiling collapse in a service room.” The Pentagon stop was closed for several hours as crews worked to remove several inches of water that hit the mezzanine level of the station.

Metro officials said in their statement that “because the original water line runs beneath the Pentagon -- an inaccessible location -- Metro engineers have recommended abandoning the original pipe and constructing a new water line on a new route around the building.”

Authorities at Metro said they expect to award a contract “as early as next week” to do the work. They did not give any immediate details as to how much it will cost to build the new water line, which provides water for employee restrooms and sinks at the stop. During the construction, Metro said there will be portable restrooms for employees at the Pentagon station.

The work of the new water line is expected to take several weeks, Metro officials said. They did not give an exact completion date.

The construction of the new water line will impact customers, as officials said they will have to close the north entrance at the Pentagon stop during non-peak hours and that customers will need to use the south entrance. The work will not impact rail service on the Blue and Yellow lines at the stop, Metro officials said.

