The 97th annual lighting ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. Street closings will start at 1 p.m. and will be in the vicinity of the Ellipse and White House. However, the impact of the closures (listed below) and the crowds will extend farther through downtown.

The event will affect curbside parking and transit operations. More than three dozen bus routes will be impacted, including Metrobus, DC Circulator, and Maryland and Virginia commuter buses.

Those attending the tree lighting should consider taking Metro. The Farragut North and Farragut West stations are closest to the event entrance. You must have tickets to attend. Large bags, umbrellas, drones, bicycles, selfie sticks and weapons of any kind, among other items, are prohibited.

This year’s event promises some cheerful musical performances by Colton Dixon, Jessie James Decker, Spensha Baker, the U.S. Air Force’s premier rock band Max Impact and the United States Marine Band, among others.

Outside the event, the sounds of the holiday season may disappear to the tunes of bumper-to-bumper traffic, screeching tires and horns. Commuters, especially those driving, should familiarize themselves with the event perimeter and road closures in advance and are advised to weigh other transportation options.

The following streets will have parking restrictions from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue between 14th and 18th streets NW

15th Street between H Street and Constitution Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed from 1 to 8 p.m.:

17th Street NW between Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues NW

C Street NW between 17th and 18th streets NW

D Street NW between 17th and 18th streets NW

E Street NW between 17th and 18th streets NW

F Street NW between 17th and 18th streets NW

G Street NW between 17th and 18th streets NW

New York Avenue between 17th and 18th streets NW

Constitution Avenue NW between 18th and 14th streets NW

15th Street between H Street NW and Madison Drive NW (traffic will still be allowed to flow south on 15th Street from Madison Drive)

Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 14th and 15th streets NW

E Street NW between 14th and 15th streets NW

F Street NW between 14th and 15th streets NW

G Street NW between 14th and 15th streets NW

New York Avenue NW between 14th and 15th streets NW

