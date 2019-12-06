Construction vehicles will use the access road when building the abutment of a bridge that will carry light-rail trains over Colesville Road, Julian said.

The worker’s condition was unavailable Friday. Julian said the accident is under investigation by the contractor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“We take the safety of our workers and the traveling public very seriously,” Julian said. “It’s one of our core values.”

The first part of the 16-mile Purple Line is scheduled to begin carrying passengers in Prince George’s County in late 2022, with the rest of the project, extending to Bethesda, scheduled to open in 2023.

AD