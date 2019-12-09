Rail service was suspended on part of the Orange, Silver and Blue lines Monday afternoon in downtown Washington after a person was struck by a train, Metro officials said.

At about 1 p.m., service on the lines was suspended between the McPherson Square and Foggy Bottom stations after the person was struck at Farragut West, officials said. Silver Line trains were operating only between the Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston stations.

A D.C. Fire Department spokesperson said the person had died from the injuries.

The Farragut West station was closed. Shuttle buses are available to replace trains from the following locations: 12th and G streets, 14th and I streets, 17th and I streets, and 23rd and I streets.

Metro said riders also could consider Metrobus routes 32, 31 and 36 at Foggy Bottom; 31, 30N, 30S, 32, 33, 36, 42, S2, 52 and 54 at McPherson Square; 30N, 30S, 32, 33, 36 and 38B at Farragut West; and 54, 64, 42, P6, S2, and S4 at Metro Center.