A D.C. Fire Department spokesperson said the person had died from the injuries.
The Farragut West station was closed. Shuttle buses are available to replace trains from the following locations: 12th and G streets, 14th and I streets, 17th and I streets, and 23rd and I streets.
Metro said riders also could consider Metrobus routes 32, 31 and 36 at Foggy Bottom; 31, 30N, 30S, 32, 33, 36, 42, S2, 52 and 54 at McPherson Square; 30N, 30S, 32, 33, 36 and 38B at Farragut West; and 54, 64, 42, P6, S2, and S4 at Metro Center.
Update technical rescue Farragut West Metro station. #DCsBravest working beneath the train have confirmed this is a recovery rather than a rescue. Scene will be turned over to @MetroTransitPD and @wmata.— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 9, 2019