It was the second time Tuesday that Metro has suspended service on part of the Red Line. Trains were halted for more than an hour, from Friendship Heights and Van Ness stations, during the morning commute because of a reported insulator fire in a rail tunnel.
On Monday afternoon, no trains serviced the Orange, Blue and Silver lines between Foggy Bottom and McPherson Square for more than two hours after a person was fatally struck by a train at Farragut West. Metro officials said video showed the person intentionally entered the path of a train.