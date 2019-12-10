Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, said there were no reports of injuries.

Fire officials said they were clearing the scene about 9:45 a.m. after the insulator problem was deemed a Metro maintenance issue.

“It was a report of an insulator that was on fire in the tunnel,” Maggiolo said.

AD

Metro made shuttle buses available at several locations while trains were unavailable through the corridor.

It was the second consecutive day Metro suspended rail service in Washington for an extended period.

On Monday afternoon, no trains serviced the Orange, Blue and Silver lines between Foggy Bottom and McPherson Square for more than two hours after a person was fatally struck by a train at Farragut West. Metro officials said video showed the person intentionally entered the path of a train.

AD