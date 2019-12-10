On Tuesday, Sharmila Samarasinghe, the safety commission’s chief operating officer, estimated that it would take Metro between 5 to 7 years before trains could run without manual steering or in Automatic Train Operations, (ATO), which is how the system was designed to operate and had run since it opened in 1976 until 2009.

“As far as we know, they are not going to be turning that back on in the next five years,” Samarasinghe said.

Engineers, Metrorail critics and longtime passengers say returning the system to autopilot would remove human error, reduce delays and make for a smoother ride. ATO was disabled after the 2009 Red Line crash at the Fort Totten station although the system was not at fault. The crash occurred when a signal failed to detect the presence of a stopped train as another barreled toward it at 49 mph. A train operator and eight passengers died in what was the deadliest tragedy in Metro’s history.

Metro has repeatedly pitched bringing the system back and briefly did so on the Red Line in 2015 before the system was shelved again. A potential return in 2017 was delayed because of technological concerns and Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld had planned to reintroduce the system by late this year.

In a statement Tuesday, Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said, “Following an analysis, Metro prioritized projects that matter more to safety and reliability. A potential return to ATO has a lower priority, and we do not have a revised timeline to announce today.”

Metro engineers and technicians continue to work toward reinstituting an autopilot system, Samarasinghe said, but the transit authority has no plans to reinstall the old system because the current Metrorail system has outgrown it technologically and in scope. To reinstall the current system would mean expanding it to lines and tracks that didn’t exist a decade ago and, Samarasinghe said, some manufacturers of the old ATO operating system aren’t even around anymore.

Metro wants a system that’s both current and one that will last years into the future, she said.

Remember, #wmata was literally built from the start with automatic train operations as the primary means of train operation. It was not designed for 10 years of manual mode ops. https://t.co/s5nmxoCC4y — Metro Reasons (@MetroReasons) December 10, 2019

“There is an effort underway of which there has been for the past decade or so,” Samarasinghe said. “They are looking at the technologies looking forward rather than trying to replicate what they have as infrastructure now which is outdated and which has not been utilized for the past almost decade now.

“What they’re looking at is coming up with a technological solution that is more reflective of progressive technology rather than what’s outdated.”

The update came after the Safety Commission revealed that 55 Metro trains had overrun station platforms by at least the length of part of a rail car so far this year, which is up from 34 times during all of last year. Overruns demonstrate a lack of operator control, safety commission members said. Questioned about the overruns, operators have told the safety commission investigators that Metro has no rules or strict guidelines on how fast they should approach each station.

“There’s no rule that is present that instructs them that you need to approach the train station at this speed,” Samarasinghe said. “If you are a new operator or new to that part of the territory you really don’t have a good sense of how fast you should be approaching the station.”

The commission has asked Metro to come up with guidelines or a system that addresses overruns. One solution, however, will not be ATO anytime soon.

