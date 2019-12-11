AD

The change in plans was first reported by WTOP.

Metro will, however, will close three Orange Line stations between Memorial Day and Labor Day while the transit authority rebuilds deteriorating platforms at Vienna, Dunn Loring and East Falls Church, the agency said. Platforms at West Falls Church will also be reconstructed, but the station will remain open during work, which will result in less frequent service to and from the station.

The transit authority is in the middle of a three-year, $300 million to $400 million capital project to rebuild platforms at 20 stations, including six on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines south of Reagan National Airport that were shuttered last summer for rebuilding.

While the East Falls Church Station will be closed, trains will still pass through the station on a single track through the work area to get to the five Silver Line stations west of East Falls Church. Those stations will experience reduced service during the platform project. Metro plans to offer free shuttle buses during the construction and will release more detailed plans for commuters in March.

Metro shuts down stations during the project for demolition work and to get them done as quickly as possible, the transit authority said. New platforms are equipped with slip-resistant tiles, LED lighting, digital display screens, platform shelters with charging ports and surveillance cameras.

After the Orange Line segment, Metro’s platform reconstruction project will take on Addison Road, Arlington Cemetery, Cheverly, College Park-University of Maryland, Greenbelt, Landover, New Carrollton, Prince George’s Plaza, National Airport and West Hyattsville stations, Metro said. Work on the Green and Yellow lines, which will impact Greenbelt, Prince George’s County and other stations, has now been tentatively scheduled for between 2022 and 2027 under Metro’s 10-year, $15-billion capital program.

