“WMATA reports train service has been suspended between Van Ness and Dupont Circle Metro station due to fire activity at Woodley Park.” https://t.co/8bEWB9eV3D



Red line blues strikes again pic.twitter.com/WMLCwBx4NU — PoPville (@PoPville) December 10, 2019

Riders tweeted pictures of packed trains and platforms as they commiserated over the delays on what was already a miserable day due to the weather.

AD

The fires were caused by arcing insulators. An insulator” is a stubby, insulated stanchion that separates the electrified third rail from the track bed. If an insulator is damaged or worn out, electricity can flow from the third rail to the ground, generating heat and igniting flammable substances in the area. The escape of electricity is called arcing. Arcing can also be caused by humidity, water and metallic dust particles, and water infiltration is a big cause of the problem in some older parts of the system.

AD

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said investigators believe a faulty insulator near the Tenleytown station is to blame for the morning fire, which stopped service between the Friendship Heights and Van Ness stations at 8:45 a.m. for about an hour and 15 minutes. Insulators outside the Dupont Circle and outside the Van Ness stations are suspected of sparking, briefly suspending service at about 4:50 p.m. between the two stations.

Work crews replaced all three insulators and scoured tracks for other worn insulators, replacing 36 overall, Stessel said.

AD

An escalator outage at the Wheaton Metro station at 4:10 p.m. caused Metro to direct trains to bypass the station while customers were shuttled to the Glenmont station via buses. Wheaton has Metro’s longest escalator, believed to be the lengthiest in the Western Hemisphere, at 230 feet. Stessel said workers fixed the problem in a half-hour.

AD

Solidarity to everyone still stuck on the Red Line who just wants to go home. #wmata #RedLine pic.twitter.com/qFrS5n6KC6 — 🎃Countess Orion, Vampire Cat🎃⚱sm9eb🏺 (@sm9eb) December 11, 2019

Riders might remember when arcing incidents seemed to happen on a regular basis — especially on the Red Line. But Stessel said before Tuesday, the last occurred on Sept. 26. There have been 10 incidents this fiscal year compared with 33 last year and 87 in 2016, according to Metro’s records.

“Overall, Metro has made considerable progress in reducing arcing through improved maintenance programs and efforts to control water infiltration,” Stessel said. “We know that yesterday’s Red Line service was nowhere close to meeting our customers’ expectations, and for that, we apologize. While bad days are increasingly rare, when they do occur, we want to make things right.”

AD

Customers with registered SmarTrip cards and who were delayed more than 10 minutes during their commutes will receive travel credits as part of Metro’s Rush Hour Promise program.

AD

The Red Line tunnel between Dupont Circle and Medical Center stations is Metro’s deepest and oldest tunnel segment and was built without a waterproof membrane like more modern tunnels, Stessel said. High capacity pumping stations help remove nearly 50,000 gallons of water per hour from the porous tunnel but moisture is a recurring issue.

“While Metro has retrofitted a small portion of the tunnel with a water-resistant seal, the vast majority of the segment remains prone to significant water infiltration and humidity that can contribute to insulator malfunctions,” Stessel said.

Work crews inspected Red Line tunnels overnight to assess conditions and search for any wet, problem areas, he said.

AD