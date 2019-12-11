The D.C. region awoke to mostly a dusting of snow that caused wet, slick roads in the area Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of major crashes on any of the big commuter roadways. But transportation officials reported some minor traffic issues that were due possibly to the wet roadways.

Some schools in the area, including in Prince William and Fauquier counties, are having delayed openings.

Early Wednesday morning, there was a report of a crash that impacted several lanes along the outer loop of the Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

In Virginia, road crews were working to deal with any troubles on roadways. Just before 6 a.m., most of the weather advisories had been lifted for the D.C. region.

There was a report of a water main break near South Dakota Avenue and Randolph Street in Northeast Washington. Some roads in that area were closed as a result of crews being on the scene.

The snow had little impact on sidewalks or roadways in much of the area.