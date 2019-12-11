Early Wednesday morning, there was a report of a crash that impacted several lanes along the outer loop of the Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

Crash. I-95/495 NB (Outer Loop/Local Lanes) on WW Bridge. Prince George's County, MD. 2 left lanes blocked. 1 right lane open. Delays begin in VA before US-1 — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 11, 2019

In Virginia, road crews were working to deal with any troubles on roadways. Just before 6 a.m., most of the weather advisories had been lifted for the D.C. region.

Rocking and rolling here. Brrr it’s cold too. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/StgMTzWEVZ — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) December 11, 2019

There was a report of a water main break near South Dakota Avenue and Randolph Street in Northeast Washington. Some roads in that area were closed as a result of crews being on the scene.

The snow had little impact on sidewalks or roadways in much of the area.

AD