There’s even a name for these terrible people: escaleftors.

Not everyone is amused.

“WHO WOULD DO THIS TO U. S.?!," one person wrote on Reddit. “People need to get to work.”

The 30-second video is the second in a series for the organization’s “Stay Local DC” campaign, to get D.C.-area residents to explore the city during the winter offseason.

“Don’t take it too seriously,” Elliott L. Ferguson II, president of Destination DC, told The Post, adding “we’re just poking fun.”

The video features the classic scenario: a pair of Metro riders are blocking both sides of a station escalator. They take a selfie while reflecting on what to eat later.

Behind them, a man dressed in black waits impatiently to pass them so he can get on with his day.

“Oh my god, you’ve got to be kidding me,” he says to no one in particular. “Blocking everybody’s way.”

Don’t be that guy, the video proclaims. Stay left and be an “escaleftor” — defined on screen as someone who stands on the left of the escalator because they’re so relaxed, they’ve lost all spatial awareness.

The video seemed to hit a nerve for many on Twitter. One person wrote “this isn’t Disney World, it’s a city where people have places they need to be.” The District replied back, explaining the video isn’t encouraging people to be rude by blocking travel. It’s instead a reminder to act like a tourist “every once in a while."

Ferguson said while Destination DC is making a joke about standing on the left, they’re not attempting to codify how a tourist should or shouldn’t use an escalator. The point of the video, Ferguson said, was show how D.C. residents hurrying around the city can forget what it might be like to enjoy the city’s sights.

“When you’re on vacation or when you’re on holiday, you tend to relax more,” he said. “We want you to do it here in D.C.”

The first video from the series shows a D.C. resident in typical tourist regalia, ready to explore the city with one of the ubiquitous e-scooters.

Ferguson said, overall, he believes the response to the “escaleftor” video has been positive. He said it’s been a great opportunity for them to highlight everything residents can do to decompress in the city.

“Those who are taking it too seriously aren’t getting the point,” Ferguson added.

Meanwhile, on Reddit’s community for D.C., one person wrote: “They have to be doing this for a reason... right? Like maybe people have been getting knocked down the monster escalators, and they’re trying to prevent that and avoid lawsuits? "

Said another: “I could feel my blood pressure rising just watching sunglasses guy’s struggle.”

Residents have had strong opinions about the correct way to use Metro’s 618 escalators (the most of any transit system in North America) for years and tourism to the city has only been on the rise. A record 21.9 million people visited the city in 2018, a 1.1. million increase over the year before.

Academics have studied the problem. A professor at Mississippi State University published an article last spring arguing people who walk on escalators slow the entire process down.

Ferguson said, with a marketing campaign like this, you’re never going to see just positive reactions from followers on social media. The bottom line is the city is poking fun at itself. Ferguson said he’s asked people to move to the right in the past when he’s walking up or down Metro’s escalators.

“We’re not upset about the response on Twitter,” Ferguson said. “It’s humor and if they’re not taking it that way then they definitely need to ‘stay local’ and get a massage, and relax."

