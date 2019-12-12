Maryland law requires that money from speed cameras be used in “public safety and road safety,” AAA said in a statement. Jurisdictions file annual reports on the number of tickets issued, the money collected and how it is used.

AD

AD

Maryland is one of a handful of states with laws that “specify that revenue generated from speed cameras must be funneled back into safety,” according to Russ Rader, a spokesman at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in Arlington.

Rader said there is nothing “out of line” with Maryland’s spending from speed camera fines, adding that jurisdictions must be mindful of how they’re using such funds.

“If it looks like it’s just plugging budget holes, you’re not going to have the community support,” he said.

According to AAA, more than 6 million drivers in Maryland were ticketed in speed camera programs from fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2018. That generated more than $288 million in revenue for the state’s jurisdictions.

AD

AAA said in a news release that it presented the findings in response to those who “have lambasted the speed camera ticket windfall as ‘revenue generators.' ”

AD

Joe Feese, spokesman for the D.C.-based Governors Highway Safety Association, said states and localities should be transparent in how they spend speed camera money, with funds ideally going to programs that are effective in reducing crashes and injuries.

“These programs can’t work if they do not secure and maintain the public’s trust,” he said.

John B. Townsend II, manager of public and government relations at AAA Mid-Atlantic, said his organization believes the range of spending from speed cameras in Maryland is too broad. He said AAA wants to see more money spent on improving safety for pedestrians and for equipment or programs that reduce traffic deaths and injuries.

AD

One locality, according to AAA, spent $27,730 on a Ford van and $5,800 on new computer docking stations, external antennas and other items. AAA didn’t identify the jurisdiction.

“Some motorists are alarmed about where the prodigious revenue sum goes, and how the windfall is spent,” Townsend said.

Read more:

AD