Commuters on a Metro train. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 16, 2019 at 5:54 AM ESTA signal problem outside Metro’s West Falls Church stop is causing delays on the Orange Line, officials said.It’s not clear how long the delays will last.The delays are in the direction of the New Carrollton station.Orange Line Delay: Expect delays to New Carrollton due to a signal problem outside West Falls Church.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 16, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy