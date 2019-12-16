Some schools in the D.C. region are delayed or closed.

There were no major crashes on the big commuter routes in the region. But a few minor crashes in Maryland and Virginia had been reported.

Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said on NBC4 that drivers should allow extra time and leave plenty of room between their vehicles and plow equipment and trucks. He said crews in Maryland were out over the weekend, pre-treating the roads.

Winter weather is moving into Central MD. MDOT SHA crews have already pretreated and are in active operations. Use caution. #mdotnews #mdtraffic cg — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) December 16, 2019

And in Virginia, transportation officials said in a Twitter message that they had pre-treated area roads with brine for what they called a “slushy, slippery, icy mess.”

GM! The forecast is saying wintry mix (snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain) early AM. Today is perfect weather to make #brinelines so our tankers will be out today in Loudoun & overnight in Fairfax & PWC brining hotspots like bridges, ramps & overpasses. Pls give them room! pic.twitter.com/7qWpJVm9pn — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) December 15, 2019

Officials with Virginia Department of Transportation said in a Twitter message that drivers should “allow extra time if you’re heading in to work as you should be going *much* slower than you normally do.”

AD