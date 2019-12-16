Commuters in the D.C. region are advised to allow extra time and use caution, as a wintry mix has left slick roads and some possible icy patches on area roadways and sidewalks.

Forecasters said most of the snow is light and north and west of the District, while areas south of the city are seeing mainly just rain.

Some schools in the D.C. region are delayed or closed.

There were no major crashes on the big commuter routes in the region. But a few minor crashes in Maryland and Virginia had been reported.

Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said on NBC4 that drivers should allow extra time and leave plenty of room between their vehicles and plow equipment and trucks. He said crews in Maryland were out over the weekend, pre-treating the roads.

And in Virginia, transportation officials said in a Twitter message that they had pre-treated area roads with brine for what they called a “slushy, slippery, icy mess.”

Officials with Virginia Department of Transportation said in a Twitter message that drivers should “allow extra time if you’re heading in to work as you should be going *much* slower than you normally do.”