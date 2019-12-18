If approved, the plan would amend the airport worker wage policy that the board approved in 2017, which required companies that do business at the airports to pay contract workers a base hourly wage of $11.55 starting in January 2018. By 2020, the hourly wage would have risen to $12.75 an hour, and after that, raises would have been tied to inflation.

Before the board approved the policy, many workers made $7.25 an hour.

Under the new proposal, more than 8,000 workers would see their pay increase gradually: In January 2021 they would make $13.50 an hour; in 2022, $14.25; and in 2023, $15. The policy also would be expanded to include those who work for contractors that provide in-flight meals for airlines.

The campaign at the Washington-area airports has been led by the 32BJ Service Employees International Union, whose members include janitors, and Unite Here, which represents airport concessions and airline catering workers. The push has received support from a number of high-profile elected officials.

In July, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) joined airport catering workers at a rally at National.

Local politicians, including 16 members of Virginia’s House of Delegates and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), also urged MWAA to approve the measure.

In a letter sent to the authority Dec. 11, Bowser wrote:

We believe that this wage level is critical to improving public safety and to maintaining the robust economic benefits that airports provide to our state. MWAA’s current policy has already had a significant impact on decreasing employee turnover. However, turnover levels remain unacceptably high. As the cost of living in Virginia and the D.C. metro area continues to rise, a wage increase policy that does not recognize the fact that these airport workers are barely surviving at the margins means that they will be left even further behind.

The original Fight for $15 push began as a campaign by fast-food workers in New York City, who walked off the job in 2012. The campaign has since spread to other industries, most notably airports. In July, the House passed legislation to boost the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour from $7.25 an hour. Though the legislation is not expected to advance in the GOP-led Senate, Democrats declared the vote a victory.

If the MWAA board approves the updated policy, it will join airports in other major cities including Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and New York that have boosted pay for workers.

The policy change came at the recommendation of a special MWAA board committee appointed in June to examine the issue. Committee members found that the original wage policy had an “overall positive impact,” and proposed that workers be paid $15 an hour starting in 2023.

In June, members of Unite Here Local 23, which includes workers who prepare food for flights at National, joined more than 15,000 of their colleagues in 30 cities across the county in voting to strike once released by the National Mediation Board. Unlike employees in other industries, airline food workers must be granted a release to strike from the National Mediation Board because of the potential impact such action could have on travel. But the board declined to allow workers to walk off the job.

