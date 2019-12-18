Updated at 6:00 a.m.

All lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway’s northbound side near MD 193 in Prince George’s County have reopened after a crash, officials said.

There are still delays, but they’re clearing.

FINAL: Crash with Injury. MD-295 NB past MD-193. Prince George's County, MD. Incident reported cleared and all travel lanes reopened. NB delays are dissipating. SB rubbernecking delays remain appx 2 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 18, 2019

Original post at 5:15 a.m.

A crash has closed part of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland.