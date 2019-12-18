Updated at 6:00 a.m.

All lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway’s northbound side near MD 193 in Prince George’s County have reopened after a crash, officials said.

There are still delays, but they’re clearing.

Original post at 5:15 a.m.

A crash has closed part of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland.

Authorities said the parkway is closed on the northbound side near MD-193 in Prince George’s County. It’s expected to be closed through the morning rush hour, so drivers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area.

Traffic is being diverted to MD-193.

The southbound lanes are open. It’s not known at this time whether anyone was seriously hurt.