December 18, 2019 at 6:31 AM EST

Officials said part of Interstate 66 east in Arlington is closed after a crash.The incident happened on the eastbound side of the highway just past US 29. It's not known at this time if anyone was seriously hurt.Eb 66 a mess w the crash @ Washington Blvd The Tolls is now over $14! #FallsChurch #VAtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/hYnHvlhcSs— Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) December 18, 2019 Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.Crash. I-66 EB past US-29 (Exit 72). Arlington County, VA. All EB lanes blocked. Traffic gets by scene using one right shoulder.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 18, 2019