Two crashes, one on each side of the Capital Beltway, are causing big delays in Thursday morning’s commute.

One crash involved several vehicles along the inner loop near VA 650 in Fairfax. Three lanes are blocked, and the delays start near VA 620, officials said.

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt.

Another crash occurred on the outer loop of the Beltway near Rockville Pike in Montgomery County. The delays start near the I-95 interchange and are reported to be up to five miles. Three lanes are blocked at this time.

At least one person was hurt in this crash, and there is debris across the road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use the Intercounty Connector.