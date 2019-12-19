Multi-Vehicle Crash. I-495 NB (Inner Loop) before VA-650 (Exit 51). Fairfax County, Virginia. 3 right lanes blocked. 1 left lane open. Delays begin near VA-620. Express Lanes open.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 19, 2019
Another crash occurred on the outer loop of the Beltway near Rockville Pike in Montgomery County. The delays start near the I-95 interchange and are reported to be up to five miles. Three lanes are blocked at this time.
5 MILE BACKUP at the top of the Beltway. MAJOR mess and people injured.... @nbcwashington @Chopper4Brad pic.twitter.com/ZYL5t4XeD7— First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) December 19, 2019
At least one person was hurt in this crash, and there is debris across the road.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use the Intercounty Connector.