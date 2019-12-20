“We think this is a near miss that warrants very serious response and immediate action on the part of Metro,” said David L. Mayer, chief executive of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an independent government agency that oversees Metrorail safety. “We’ve seen a number of echoes of L’Enfant Plaza in the events of Dec. 10. … There’s enough similarity here that has us concerned that the lessons that were made apparent [in 2015] weren’t followed here.”

The safety commission ordered Metro to improve training and safety protocols immediately, and in some cases, within 30 days. Metro said Friday that its internal post-incident review of the fires, which occurred Dec. 10, and the subsequent emergency responses revealed two violations of policies and procedures and areas in which the transit authority acknowledged that more training and oversight is necessary.

Damaged or worn insulators that protect and separate Metrorail’s electrified third rail from the track allowed electricity to escape and ignite flammable substances around the track. Known as arcing, the electrical fires stopped service between the Friendship Heights and Van Ness stations in the morning for about an hour and 15 minutes. Insulators outside the Dupont Circle and Van Ness stations are suspected of also sparking, briefly suspending service about 4:50 p.m. that same day between the two stations.

The fires resulted in the mandatory removal of passengers from six trains, while delays disrupted the entire system for hours.

During the morning incident, a controller at Metro’s Rail Operations Control Center (ROCC) ordered a nearby train, No. 130, to make a sight inspection after receiving a report of “light sparks.” But the controller failed to tell the operator to offload all of the train’s passengers at a station before doing so, according to Metro.

After leaving the Friendship Heights station and entering the tunnel where the sparks had been reported, the operator of train No. 130 reported a fire under the third rail and told an ROCC controller that she was following procedures and stopping her train because of the danger ahead. The controller told her to “make good announcements, key down, and reverse ends” and return to the Friendship Heights station, according to the Metrorail Safety Commission.

The operator started following procedures and walked to the other end of the train to enter the operating compartment at the back end of the train to start moving in the opposite direction. The operator needed to complete a process that allowed her to deactivate the train’s anti-collision protection system to move against the normal direction of traffic, Metro said, but she failed to do so.

The ROCC controller told the operator to bypass certain systems, which allowed the train to move but only at a speed of 2 mph, the safety commission said.

The controller also told the operator to turn off the train’s ventilation systems, but instead the operator mistakenly overrode the automatic train protection system, Metro said.

The need to shut the system down during fire emergencies was a lesson from the L’Enfant Plaza tunnel fire, as the ventilation system can draw smoke into cars.

On Jan. 12, 2015, an electrical fire outside the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station filled the tunnel with smoke and prevented an operator from moving a Yellow Line train filled with hundreds of passengers. Miscommunication delayed firefighters from rescuing passengers, and by the time rescuers reached them, passengers were struggling to breathe. Carol Glover, a contractor at the U.S. Agriculture Department who lived in Alexandria, suffered fatal respiratory failure from smoke inhalation. Scores of other people were hospitalized.

The tragedy was among a string of safety calamities that prompted the federal government to temporarily take over Metro safety inspections and require corrective actions. Metro curtailed late-night service hours to give inspectors and maintenance workers more time at night, and it began multimillion-dollar track and station safety improvements such as the SafeTrack program.

During the incident in December, the operator toggled the wrong circuit breakers, an error that engaged the brakes and turned off the lights, Metro said, resulting in passengers being stuck in a dark car, making passengers worry the train was disabled. It made its way back to the Friendship Heights station at a crawling speed that was “an unacceptable delay,” Metro said.

“Train No. 130 arrived at Friendship Heights station at approximately 9:29 a.m. and — more than 50 minutes after the train operator reported seeing a fire — customers were offloaded,” the safety commission said.

Once the train reached Friendship Heights station, ROCC personnel de-energized third-rail power in the affected area to allow firefighters to gain access. After the fire crews responded — but before they left the track — Metro workers re-energized the third rail, endangering them.

Mayer said he found the missteps “very reminiscent” of how Metro mishandled the response to the L’Enfant Plaza tunnel fire.

Of heightened concern, Mayer said, was the “chaotic atmosphere” within the ROCC during the emergencies. He said that operators and controllers should be using a checklist to maintain order and ensure no emergency steps go unfollowed but that they do not.

People were yelling at each other in the ROCC and giving out conflicting instructions, Mayer said, and “procedural discipline went out the window.”

“A bad situation was made worse,” he said.

Mayer said a commission inspector will staff the ROCC at all times indefinitely because of the issues.

(1) Very glad to see @WMATA acknowledge today the need to improve how it notifies fire departments about rail emergencies. STATter911 has reported on these issues for years, with a renewed effort since October's rail collision. (more) pic.twitter.com/o9lFpuyc9d — Dave Statter (@STATter911) December 20, 2019

Metro said it will undergo training sessions because of the incident, including requiring train operators to go through a similar tunnel-fire scenario while asking them to execute the right procedures.

Metro said “train operators are being refreshed on procedures from this incident and related troubleshooting. Additional action is planned to improve training and emergency response times.”

