State police and York County emergency personnel were working to remove the vehicles and clean up I-64.

#TrafficAlert I64 in #York Co #Virginia. #VSP investigating 35-vehicle chain reax crashes impacting east & west lanes. @511statewideva for detour info. Fog & ice on Queens Creek bridge at 7:51 AM when crashes began. Injuries minor to life-threatening. @YorkPoquosonSO @VaDOTHR pic.twitter.com/2qsiBYAAW3 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) December 22, 2019

State police said 35 people were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 also closed because of crashes resulting from “rubbernecking at the westbound crashes,” state police said.

The crashes began at Queens Creek Bridge on the westbound lanes, in an area of the interstate that is under construction. T

Both sides of I-64 initially were closed, but the eastbound lanes reopened around 11 a.m., authorities said. Travelers were urged to seek alternative routes and exercise caution as some bridges were icy.

“Please use caution while driving due to fog and icy road conditions,” especially on bridges, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said.

UPDATE: All EASTBOUND lanes have reopened on I-64 at the Queens Creek bridge in @YorkCountyVAGov. All WESTBOUND lanes remain closed at this time. Traffic being detoured to Route 199 (exit 242). #hrtraffic @VaDOT — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) December 22, 2019

