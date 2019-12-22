Fog and icy conditions on a bridge contributed to a pileup Sunday morning involving dozens of vehicles and shut down a major highway in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, state police said.

Authorities said 63 vehicles were involved in chain-reaction crashes, which occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64, near the Camp Peary exit.

State police and York County emergency personnel were working to remove the vehicles and clean up I-64.

State police said 35 people were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 also closed because of crashes resulting from “rubbernecking at the westbound crashes,” state police said.

The crashes began at Queens Creek Bridge on the westbound lanes, in an area of the interstate that is under construction. T

Both sides of I-64 initially were closed, but the eastbound lanes reopened around 11 a.m., authorities said. Travelers were urged to seek alternative routes and exercise caution as some bridges were icy.

“Please use caution while driving due to fog and icy road conditions,” especially on bridges, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said.