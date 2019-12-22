“The clean-up of the area will continue until the area is completely restored," the transportation company said in a statement. “The CSX bridge did not sustain any structural damage, and we expect train traffic to resume today.”

No one was injured, although part of a pedestrian bridge used by visitors to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park was destroyed and will remain closed indefinitely, the National Park Service said.

The bridge is part of the Appalachian Trail. Hikers will not be able to cross from Harpers Ferry to the Maryland Heights trail until it is repaired, and are being asked to arrange for shuttles.

The #AppalachianTrail footbridge crossing the Potomac River in @HarpersFerryNPS is closed until further notice due to a train derailment early Sat. morning. No injuries, but the bridge will need extensive repairs. More info soon at https://t.co/faeijcz6Wt.



📸Carlyn Leigh Pate pic.twitter.com/kqKbrgZtYP — A.T. Conservancy (@AT_Conservancy) December 21, 2019

The CSX locomotive heading east between Harpers Ferry and Brunswick, Md., was towing seven empty grain cars across the Winchester and Potomac Railroad Bridge about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when the train went off the tracks, CSX officials said.

Two of the cars plummeted into the water below, wiping out a section of the popular footbridge.

All the derailed cars were recovered and re-railed, including the two that went into the Potomac, CSX said. They were being moved to Brunswick, Md. Sunday morning.

The rail bridge is used only by freight trains.

The National Park Service said access is also limited to parts of Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park and the Appalachian National Scenic Trail.

