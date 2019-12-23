By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 23, 2019 at 6:52 AM ESTPart of Gunston Road in Lorton, Va., is closed due to a downed pole and wires, authorities said.It’s not clear how long the road will be closed at Pohick Bay Drive. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.TRAFFIC ALERT: Gunston Rd at Pohick Bay Dr in Lorton is closed for an extended period due to a crash resulting in downed pole & wires. Please use an alternate route. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/kvqVeC7BOc— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 23, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy